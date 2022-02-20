Sierra Canyon powers past Corona Centennial and into Open Division title game

We’re bringing you live score updates of Long Beach Poly’s Division 1 CIF-SS quarterfinal game against Fairmont Prep. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and we’ll have coverage of the game coming later on tonight!
The Etiwanda girls’ soccer team advanced to the third round of the CIF playoffs before losing to Corona Santiago, 3-0, on Feb. 19. Previously in the playoffs, the Eagles downed Long Beach Poly and Santa Margarita, both by 3-0 scores. During the regular season, the Eagles were the Baseline...
The girls’ basketball teams from Summit and Fontana had terrific seasons in 2021-22, advancing to the CIF quarterfinals in their respective divisions before being defeated. • Summit lost to powerful Hart, 89-57, in the third-round game of the Division 3AA playoffs on Feb. 19. The SkyHawks, who had previously...
Three Long Beach boys’ basketball teams will be playing in the CIF Southern Section semifinals tonight, with a trip to the championship on the line. All three games start at 7 p.m. and we’ll have live updates and full coverage from all three. Division 1. St. Anthony is...
LA HABRA >> In a close contest that came down to the final possession, the Crean Lutheran girls basketball team turned to its best player, Taylor Feldman, with the game on the line. Feldman delivered by providing the game-winning basket, a driving layup with 3.4 seconds left, as Crean Lutheran...
CHURCH HILL — An impressive display of long-range shooting sparked the Elizabethton girls basketball team to its third district tournament title in four years. The Lady Cyclones shot an eye-popping 13-for-27 from 3-point range and throttled Sullivan East 79-44 in the District 1-3A championship on Monday night at Volunteer.
The Bishop's School Knights girls water polo team claimed its fourth straight Open Division title in dominating the Grossmont Foothillers of El Cajon in the CIF San Diego Section championships at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on the La Jolla High School campus.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 5A Northern League Tournament final scores:. Girls: Bishop Manogue 52, Douglas 45. Boys: Douglas 54, Spanish Springs 43. The 5A State Tournament starts February 5 in Reno at Lawlor Events Center. The matchups are as follows:. Girls: (1N) Bishop Manogue v. (2S) Spring Valley at...
USC Men's basketball moved up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 poll, after clinching two victories last week against Washington and Washington State. The Trojans moved to No. 16, after landing the No. 17 in Week 15. The Men of Troy defeated the Washington Huskies on Thursday, 79-69....
Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
The Etiwanda High School basketball ladies are one victory away from achieving the coveted CIF championship. The Eagles, seeded No. 1 in the Open Division tournament with a 27-0 record, brought down one of their main rivals, Mater Dei, 64-53, in a pool play game on Feb. 19. Now Etiwanda...
It has been 21 weeks since the Bears dove into competition at the Queen of the Pool meet in San Luis Obispo. From its first win, Cal has utilized this season to make school history in one of its most competitive, dominating years thus far. However, beginning Wednesday, this season’s...
Comments / 0