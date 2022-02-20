ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Four reasons why Liverpool are back in the Premier League title race

By Chris Bascombe,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ups and downs of the Premier League title race continue. With Manchester City's loss at home to Spurs on Saturday, Liverpool's comeback win against Norwich puts them back within six points of the league leaders and with a game in hand. Chris Bascombe looks at the factors that...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Kansas City Star

Champions League matchups as Chelsea resumes title defense

A look at the last-16 first-leg games being played in the Champions League this week:. It's the only matchup that stayed the same after the Champions League draw had to be redone after a glitch. Chelsea will be even more delighted now. The European champions can still host a side that has endured an alarming collapse, with Lille going from French champions least season to midtable now, 23 points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top. Chelsea, by contrast, has recovered from a wobble to win back-to-back Premier League games to make its hold on third place more secure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will 'try everything' to get Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota ready for the Carabao Cup final with both forwards a doubt for the clash against Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping his hopes up that Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will be available for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The pair missed the 3-1 victory against Norwich at the weekend with minor injuries and are a doubt as Liverpool look to win their first piece of silverware since the Premier League in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Leeds predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Leeds United face a horrifyingly daunting task on Wednesday as they aim to overturn some worrying form at Liverpool in the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa's squad has been hit incredibly hard by injuries this season. The Whites sit just five points above the relegation zone and are now without a victory in four games, most recently going down 4-2 losers to Manchester United on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#The Premier League#Spurs
ESPN

Premier League best bets in the title race, top four, relegation races: Man City still fancied to win it all?

It's back! What's back? Everything. After a wild Premier League weekend, the title race is on, the battle for top-four places is closer than it's ever been, and well, nearly half the league has been dragged into the relegation fight. Pretty much everyone has either a title, a Champions League spot or survival left to play for. Based on roughly implied odds from the betting markets, just four teams have a less than 1% chance of doing one of the above: Brighton, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Micah Richards tells Jamie Carragher to 'behave himself' after the Liverpool legend claimed his fellow pundit said the Premier League title race was OVER before Manchester City's dramatic defeat to Tottenham

Micah Richards told Jamie Carragher to 'behave himself' after the Liverpool icon claimed that his co-pundit thought the Premier League title race was over. Harry Kane's dramatic 95th minute winner handed Tottenham a 3-2 victory over Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side are now six points clear of Liverpool, who have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Spurs expose Man City's weaknesses again, Liverpool star Thiago oozes class, Brentford need some Eriksen magic and Man United FINALLY look up for a fight... 10 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

It was another captivating Premier League weekend with results of great significance at both ends of the table. Most excitingly, the title race is back on after leaders Man City were beaten in dramatic fashion by Tottenham a couple of hours after Liverpool piled on the pressure by beating Norwich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool vs Leeds promises to be a classic at Anfield on Wednesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams need the points but for very different reasons. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are on fire and are back in the Premier League title race after Manchester City lost at home to Tottenham at the weekend. That leaves Liverpool six points behind Manchester City with this game in-hand against Leeds. The lead at the top will be cut to three points if Liverpool win and they travel to Man City on early April in what looks like being a title showdown once again. As for Liverpool’s recent form, they have won five-straight games in the Premier League and also won away at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last 16 last week. They have the small matter of the League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley this Sunday too, but Klopp is focused and has Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back firing on all cylinders after they returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Luis Diaz looks the part, while Virgil van Dijk is back to his best as the Reds look primed for a big push for four trophies at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Daily Mail

'Counter-attacks?!? Maybe not...': Antonio Conte hits back at Pep Guardiola's claims that Tottenham scored on the break in shock win at Manchester City by sharing clips of ALL three of their goals on Instagram

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has responded to Pep Guardiola's comments about his side's gameplan in their surprise 3-2 victory at Manchester City. Spurs came away with all three points from the Etihad following a pulsating five-goal thriller on Saturday, but City boss Guardiola lamented their 'deep and compact' defending. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Lille confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Romelu Lukaku could be benched in Chelsea’s first leg of the round of 16 Champions League fixture against Lille on Tuesday.The striker had a seven-touch underwhelming display against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Lukaku’s performance isn’t a reflection of the team’s on pitch formation.He told beIN SPORTS: “Well it is what it is. But it is for him no change of system because it’s the same attacking structure.“We always attack in a 4-1, it’s just for the build-up sometimes we build-up in a 3-2 and sometimes in a 4-1. For him it changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Juventus' Duscan Vlahovic nets on Champions League debut in draw against Villarreal

Dusan Vlahovic scored the quickest-ever Champions League goal by a debutant starter as Juventus and Villarreal drew 1-1 in their round-of-16 first leg clash at La Ceramica on Tuesday. The Serbia international joined the Bianconeri in January from rivals Fiorentina from a sensational 18 months and showed his worth on...
UEFA

