Modern shame of the Democrats [letter]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to distance Democrats from calls to “defund the police,” insisting Sunday it is not the party’s position even though rising progressive star Rep. Cori Bush refuses to drop it. “With all the respect in the world for Cori Bush, that is not...
After reading the Feb. 3 editorial “Small tent,” pertaining to the recent resignation of Lancaster Township Republican Committee Chairman Joe Mohler over a stance he took that apparently offended other members of the party, I was compelled to write this letter. I commend Mohler for having the courage...
The Republican National Committee censured the only two Republicans with the courage and tenacity to stand up to the Trump bullies. So, to be clear, the RNC truly believes that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, which led to several deaths, some 140 law enforcement officers being injured, the ransacking of offices and the spreading of feces in the U.S. Capitol building, was "legitimate political discourse."
Throughout the United States, the Republican Party continues to support policies that the majority of its own voters oppose. A 2020 Pew Research Center study found that 80% of Americans — including more than half of GOP voters — believe our government is not doing enough to prevent climate change and say our government should prioritize clean energy. About 80% of Americans in this study also said they want government to limit carbon emissions from power plants.
The Republican National Committee recently decided to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol as “legitimate political discourse.”. The definition of that phrase is: conforming to laws and rules relating to the government using a written or spoken communication or debate. Does anyone who witnessed...
Former Georgia Rep. Newt Gingrich warned members on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that they may face jail time if Republicans take back control of the lower chamber this year. Mr. Gingrich, who served as House speaker from 1995 to 1999,...
The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
If former President Donald Trump told “the Big Lie” about the 2020 election, Democrats are telling a bunch of little ones – albeit with the same point. Faced with bad polling that indicates Republicans can retake Congress this fall, and lacking any original non-woke ideas to reverse the ship, Democrats are laying the groundwork by claiming the 2022 elections are rigged before the first vote is cast.
WASHINGTON — There's a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
Comments / 0