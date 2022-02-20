ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandstorm Gold: Fourth Quarter Results Analysis

Cover picture for the articleSandstorm Gold posted revenues of $29.821 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $29.70 million for the comparable period in 2020. Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its fourth quarter and full-year results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 2021 Production and revenues snapshot. Sandstorm Gold...

Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

S&P 1500 Stocks With Strong Momentum Currently

There are 17 stocks in S&P 1500 with strong momentum based on our criteria. We use the following indicators to gauge strength:. Percent distance of price from moving average, %200-MA 14-day Relative Strength Index, RSI(14) 5-day rate-of-change of volume, ROC(5) Number of days this last indicator has stayed over 70...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Royal Gold#Sandstorm Gold Royalties
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Record U.S. Sales, Dividend Boost

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, including record U.S. revenues, as the world's biggest retailer continues to manage supply chain disruptions and wage pressures without a meaningful increase in overall prices. Walmart CFO Brett Briggs, in fact, told investors that he expects gross...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

Royal Gold provides brighter gold exposure than production companies do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Marathon Oil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+566.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+87.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
The Press

REDWOOD TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT; "Redwood" or the "Company"), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Key Financial Results and Metrics. GAAP net income was $44 million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

AMETEK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. AMETEK’s fourth quarter 2021 sales were a record $1.50 billion, a 25% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating income in the quarter was a record $361.2 million, up 21% versus last year’s fourth quarter, and operating margins were 24.0% in the quarter.
