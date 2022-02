Technology can have positive and negative effects on everyone from little kids to teenagers and even adults. People have argued that some technology is bad and people shouldn’t have it. I don’t believe this is right, because it can have positive effects. Technology allows for easier communication with friends who live far away, and it can also help people learn in school or at home. Businesses use technology to boost their companies. Everyone can use these positive effects to help their lives.

