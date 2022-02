There was only one player on the Cincinnati Bengals' entire roster of players who had previously appeared in a Super Bowl leading into their battle with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, and it was Ricardo Allen. But after narrowly missing out on his second shot at grasping a Lombardi trophy, the longtime NFL safety is calling it a career and will not return to the league for the 2022 season -- instead announcing his retirement roughly three weeks ahead of free agency.

