A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...

15 DAYS AGO