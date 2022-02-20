ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tesla faces investigation into 'phantom braking'

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla is being investigated by the US government over a braking issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently looking into the so-called "phantom braking" problem, after it received 354 complaints over a nine-month period. A report into...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braking#Vehicles#Nhtsa#Adas
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
protocol.com

Ford pushed Tesla off Consumer Reports' EV 'Top Picks' list

Tesla's EVs have been beaten out — at least in the eyes of Consumer Reports. The publication ranked Ford’s Mustang Mach-E as a “Top Pick” for electric vehicles for 2022, pushing the Tesla Model 3 off the list for the first time in two years. That's...
CARS
TheStreet

Fisker Draws Its Weapon Against Tesla and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report may have a firm grip on the U.S. electric vehicle market, but every week there is a new challenger emerging ready to take a bite out of the market pie. The Model 3 sedan was the turning point for mainstream adoption. The budget...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

6 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From Consumer Reports Tests

Buying an SUV doesn’t have to be complicated, especially with the help of Consumer Reports. Some of the best SUVs under $30,000 have solid reliability scores, owner satisfaction scores, and enough standard safety features to keep everyone safe. Consumer Reports approves of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV. Consumer Reports...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

The Best Two-Year-Old Compact SUVs

When it comes to buying an SUV, finding a good deal on a slightly used or certified pre-owned vehicle can be hard. J.D. Power and Consumer Reports have some of the best two-year-old compact SUVs on the market. The Honda CR-V is a reliable compact SUV, according to Consumer Reports.
CARS
Miami Herald

Can GM Keep Up with Tesla and Ford ?

Demand for electric vehicles is strong despite a still tiny market share. In addition to infrastructure, most EV manufacturers agree that whoever is able to produce quickly and sufficiently on a large scale has a good chance of entering consumer garages. In the United States, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla ‘Dropped the Ball’ on Model X

Elon Musk says the automaker "dropped the ball badly" when it comes to introducing an updated but not completely redesigned version of the Model X. Tesla began building the updated version of the SUV, which costs over $100,000 and is in its sixth year of production, in October 2021, after giving a similar update to the Model S.
ECONOMY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has relocated its headquarters from Fremont, California to Austin, Texas. Elon Musk, its charismatic and whimsical CEO is also now domiciled there. In a few weeks, Texas and Austin, in particular, should undoubtedly adorn themselves with the colors of Tesla and above all display its logo, which is in the form of a capital T.
FREMONT, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ford Pushes Tesla’s Model 3 Off Electric Vehicle Throne

In a sign that Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report tight grip on the electric vehicle market may be loosening a little, Consumer Reports chose a Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report offering as its top EV pick of 2022. For the last two years, that coveted...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Meet The World's First Tesla-Powered Honda S2000

In this universe, there are laws of attraction and repulsion. These universal truths can be applied to everyday situations. A perfect example is how any semblance of torque disappears as soon as you introduce a Honda badge into the equation. It's a well-known fact that Hondas don't produce torque, especially in small-capacity, naturally-aspirated VTEC guise. Just look at the classic Honda S2000. This car was powered by a 2.0-liter engine (later a 2.2-liter) that only started making torque at around 7,000 rpm, and even then , there wasn't much to brag about. The guys from Rywire know this all too well and decided to fix the torque-less Honda issue once and for all. How did they do it? By turning it into a Tesla.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Celebrates 1 Millionth 4680 Cell (Produced In January)

Tesla celebrates a milestone of producing one million 4680-type cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The company shared a tweet with an image of employees in front of Tesla's Kato Road pilot facility in Fremont, California on Friday, but the milestone was achieved in January. "Celebrating our one millionth 4680 cell in...
FREMONT, CA
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Versus BMW i4: Which Is Better?

Soooo….life is going well and you’ve got some spare cash to trade in your old car for something a little more modern. Nice! But what are you going for? Well, it’s going to be all-electric of course! Isn’t it?. Today we’re looking at two of the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Troll Army Is Hurting The Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

Unless you spend a lot of time on Twitter, your opinion of Tesla is likely different from mine. The company's mission statement is "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," so you'd think Tesla owners and investors would be happy with the industry-wide push towards electrified vehicles. But Elon Musk's stans (overzealous or obsessive fans) seem to have a new mission lately: attack anyone who talks unfavorably about Tesla (or positively about another automaker).
ECONOMY
CNET

Tesla borked production of its new Model X, Musk says

Tesla's rollout of the revamped Model X hasn't been what anyone would call smooth. This argument has been borne out on Twitter, and on Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk admitted the company's culpability in that situation, beyond the typical COVID supply chain woes. Musk's statement comes in response to a Model...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy