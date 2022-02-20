Tesla faces investigation into 'phantom braking'

In this universe, there are laws of attraction and repulsion. These universal truths can be applied to everyday situations. A perfect example is how any semblance of torque disappears as soon as you introduce a Honda badge into the equation. It's a well-known fact that Hondas don't produce torque, especially in small-capacity, naturally-aspirated VTEC guise. Just look at the classic Honda S2000. This car was powered by a 2.0-liter engine (later a 2.2-liter) that only started making torque at around 7,000 rpm, and even then , there wasn't much to brag about. The guys from Rywire know this all too well and decided to fix the torque-less Honda issue once and for all. How did they do it? By turning it into a Tesla.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO