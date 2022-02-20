ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK must cut spending on COVID testing, Johnson says

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain wants to retain the capability to spot new coronavirus variants but it must stop spending so heavily on free testing as cases and fatalities fall, Prime Minister...

