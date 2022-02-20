ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air France-KLM ready to move swiftly with capital increase, Les Echos reports

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Air France-KLM has gained shareholder approval for its proposed capital increase and is ready to move swiftly, French financial newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The airline had announced on Thursday...

Reuters

Air France-KLM posts quarterly core profit as air travel rebounds

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM beat analysts expectations on Thursday as it posted a second consecutive quarterly core profit since the pandemic started, helped by long-haul routes and the reopening of the transatlantic travel last November. The Franco-Dutch airline group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Air fare rises are unavoidable, warns Air France-KLM

The cost of air travel is set to rise this year as airlines face soaring overheads, the UK boss of Air France-KLM has told the BBC. Fahmi Mahjoub said his airline faced significantly higher fuel and airport costs, and as a result higher air fares were "quite unavoidable". The airline...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
9NEWS

Air France to resume flights to Colorado

DENVER — Air France is increasing its service to the United States following the reopening of U.S. borders. The company said it will resume operating seasonal service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver International Airport (DIA) for a second-straight year. This summer, Air France said it will serve 14...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#Air Transport#Delta Air Lines#Les Echos#Reuters#French#China Eastern
