Two health systems may soon own more than half of Connecticut’s hospitals. Lawmakers are taking note.

When Yale New Haven Health recently announced its intent to purchase three additional hospitals, the news marked the latest development in a long-running trend in Connecticut and nationwide: the consolidation of hospitals into large, sprawling systems.

If Yale New Haven’s acquisition of Waterbury Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital were to gain regulatory approval in the coming months, more than half of Connecticut’s acute-care hospitals — accounting for far more than half the state’s hospital beds — would be owned by just two health systems.

While the two large systems, Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare, argue that consolidation makes for more efficient services, allowing patients statewide access to higher-level care, others aren’t so sure. In January, Saint Francis Hospital sued Hartford HealthCare, claiming the latter was attempting to “crush” or “bury” competitors by buying up physician networks. A month later, six Connecticut residents sued Hartford HealthCare, accusing the system of driving up prices with anticompetitive practices.

Meanwhile, Hartford HealthCare’s attempts to close the maternity ward at Windham Hospital have drawn backlash from locals, who see the hospital behemoth as stripping services from their corner of the state.

“These big consolidations have basically eroded the word ‘community’ out of the title of some of these hospitals,” said Lynne Ide, a Windham resident and director of program and policy for the Universal Health Care Foundation of Connecticut . “It’s now part of what [serves] the bigger chain.”

As the Yale New Haven acquisition and the Hartford HealthCare lawsuits proceed, consolidation is expected to emerge as a key issue during the current legislative session, with some lawmakers eyeing tighter regulation for the hospital industry.

“I have heard from folks all over the political spectrum that this is something they want us to tackle in 2022,” said state Sen. Matt Lesser, a Democrat from Middletown who chairs the legislature’s Insurance Committee. “It seems like a really critical problem that we have to address.”

Consolidation concerns

If Yale New Haven’s latest acquisition goes through, it and Hartford HealthCare will together own 14 of Connecticut’s 27 acute-care hospitals. Smaller systems, Nuvance Health and Trinity Health of New England, each own three additional hospitals, leaving seven operating independently.

Connecticut’s hospitals weren’t always so concentrated within a few systems. A decade ago, Hartford HealthCare and Yale New Haven Health owned four hospitals apiece, leaving the majority of hospitals in the state either independent or owned by smaller systems.

Then Hartford HealthCare purchased Backus Hospital in Norwich in 2012, Yale New Haven Health bought Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London in 2016, and Hartford HealthCare added St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport in 2019. Yale New Haven’s recent acquisition of Waterbury Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital, pending regulatory approval, marks the latest and largest move.

Along the way, the two systems have also bought up physicians’ practices, prompting Saint Francis Hospital to sue Hartford HealthCare, alleging “a campaign of exclusion, acquisition and intimidation.” Hartford HealthCare says the lawsuit is “without merit.”

This trend toward consolidation isn’t unique to Connecticut. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the United States saw 778 hospital mergers between 2010 and 2017, at which point two-thirds of all hospitals were part of a larger system (as compared to 53% in 2005).

This consolidation can have consequences for patients. Research has shown that concentrated control of health care services can lead to higher prices — and not necessarily better care — by giving large hospital systems greater leverage over insurers.

Speaking generally and not about Connecticut’s situation in particular, Victoria Veltri, executive director of the state’s Office of Health Strategy, said unchecked mergers “can lead to a situation of extreme market power, which leads to higher prices.”

“At the same time, we’re not seeing an improved level of quality with these kinds of transactions,” Veltri said.

Concerns about cost are central to a class-action lawsuit filed last week by six Connecticut residents, who claim Hartford HealthCare “has used anti-competitive methods to charge unreasonably high prices and reduce quality of care at its facilities in ways that would not be possible in a fair, competitive market.”

“These high prices are only possible because Hartford HealthCare first acquired numerous facilities and practices and then leveraged that acquired market power to limit competition and raise prices,” lawyers for the plaintiffs claimed in a release.

Hartford HealthCare has responded that the allegations “misrepresent the many ways Hartford HealthCare is working to transform health care, building a system of care that is more accessible, has lower-cost options, is a champion for equity and both attracts and delivers excellence.”

Some see consolidation as part of a broader problem. John Brady, a former registered nurse at Backus Hospital who is now vice president of AFT Connecticut, said he doesn’t view consolidation as inherently bad but that too often, in his view, hospital conglomerates fail to act in a broader public interest.

“The important thing is that hospitals seem to often forget that they have a mission to society,” he said. “They’re not Walmart. They don’t exist to buy and sell goods. They exist to provide a needed service to the people of Connecticut.”

‘An opportunity’

Not everyone views consolidation as problematic. Dr. Robert Russo, chief medical officer for the Connecticut State Medical Society, said physicians are often content to sacrifice some autonomy by joining a larger network if it means no longer needing to interface with insurance companies or stress other administrative tasks.

“Doctors as a group don’t really worry about the hospitals getting together, because it is one solution for their problems, which are the hassle of working with the insurance companies,” Russo said.

Meanwhile, the large hospitals themselves say that consolidation allows them to provide care more efficiently. In an interview Thursday, Yale New Haven Senior Vice President and Chief Policy and Communications Officer Vin Petrini said that Connecticut still has ample competition among hospitals and that large systems’ ability to purchase goods and services in bulk helps lower costs for both providers and patients.

“You can focus on providing a high-quality care locally, invest in those services, and you can create efficiencies as well through scale,” he said. “There’s an opportunity there.”

Though Hartford HealthCare did not make any officials available for interview, CEO Jeff Flaks has often touted the system’s statewide reach as a benefit to patients, allowing the system to attract top doctors and spread their expertise widely.

In a statement Friday, Hartford HealthCare spokesperson Tina Varona said the system is “transforming a fragmented model of care that is too often inefficient and inequitable.”

“We are doing this by investing in expertise, expanding access and creating jobs — all for the purpose of delivering better health outcomes,” she said.

Veltri, from the Office of Health Strategy, said the hospitals make fair points about efficiency and integration but that those benefits are often counterbalanced by a reduction in choice and an increase in prices for patients.

“That should be of concern to people,” she said.

‘Top of the list’ for legislature

Even in a short legislative session, Lesser said he expects legislation regarding hospital consolidation to move forward.

“This is the top of the list,” he said. “My colleagues in the northwest corner are screaming about it. My colleagues in Windham are screaming about it. It’s an issue in Manchester and Waterbury — all over the state.”

Ide, the activist from Windham, said she’d like to see further regulation on hospitals’ ability to reduce or eliminate services and tougher penalties for those who violate the existing rules. Hartford HealthCare was recently fined $65,000 for ceasing labor and delivery services at Windham Hospital prior to filing the necessary documentation with the state — a sum Ide described as “inadequate in acting as a deterrent.”

Veltri said she sees significant “gaps” in Connecticut’s statutes, limiting what OHS can review and regulate. In 2017, a state task force proposed extensive recommendations to tighten the Certificate of Need process that governs hospitals, but a bill that would have implemented those suggestions failed to advance in the legislature.

In addition to tighter regulation, Veltri’s wish list for the current legislative session includes funding for an updated health systems plan for the state.

“Where government can have a role here is to exert its authority to say, ‘For public health purposes and for rational distribution of health care services, we need to insist on having a plan for the state,’” she said. “You have to have that vision of where we need to be, and then you can look at these transactions to see if they make sense and are consistent with this plan.”

Lesser said he would support letting the state set hospitals’ rates directly, as Maryland does, but that more likely solutions include closing loopholes in the CON process, further empowering OHS and providing relief to struggling independent hospitals to ensure competition.

“If you have a monopoly, you either break them up or you regulate them up aggressively,” Lesser said. “But what we have right now is increasingly unregulated monopolies, and that’s bad for everybody.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .