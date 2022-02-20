ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK must cut spending on COVID testing, Johnson says

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain wants to retain the capability to spot new coronavirus variants but it must stop spending so heavily on free testing as cases and fatalities fall, Prime Minister...

The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-attorney general urges Tories to dump PM as Major says MPs may have to rebel

Tory MPs should remove Boris Johnson from office sooner rather than later, according to a former Conservative attorney-general.Dominic Grieve hit out at the MPs’ “error of judgment” in allowing the prime minister to stay in post, adding: “I think as a matter of propriety and ethics, tolerating a prime minister who misbehaves in this fashion, including the lies that are associated with the misbehaviour, as well as the misbehaviour itself, is really rather chilling.”He warned the party was risking “catastrophic” consequences, including “complete electoral meltdown”Just hours earlier, former Tory prime minister John Major said Conservative MPs may have...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK must deal with Russian money in the City, Johnson says

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain has an issue with Russian money funnelling through the City of London and it must be dealt with, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. Johnson has threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, with Russian companies blocked from raising...
ECONOMY
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Covid: Lateral flow tests already being rationed as government winds down free scheme

The government quietly began rationing at-home Covid tests on Monday, hours before the prime minister announced the free scheme would end altogether on 1 April. Up until now, rapid lateral flow tests have been free to order on the gov.uk website, with Britons being encouraged to “flow before you go” to any social situation – particularly ones involving elderly or vulnerable people. The public could previously order one pack of seven tests every 24 hours through the site – plus they were available through pharmacies – but this morning, the website was blocking anyone from requesting more tests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: ‘If Johnson broke the law he must resign’

Top story: ‘Humble address’ motion demands Sue Gray findings. Hello – great that you could join me, Warren Murray, for today’s briefing. A new attempt will be made to force publication of the full Sue Gray report on whether No 10 parties broke Covid laws. If passed, the “humble address” motion tabled in the House of Commons by the Lib Dems would compel ministers to release the documents within two days of the Met concluding its investigation. A vote could take place next week, with Tory MPs urged to give their support.
POLITICS
U.K.
BBC
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Independent

Living with Covid: What did Boris Johnson announce?

The legal requirement for people who test positive with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be scrapped from Thursday, the prime minister announced on Monday evening.Boris Johnson unveiled his “Living with Covid” strategy during a speech in the Commons, which also included details on the scrapping of free coronavirus tests for most people from April.The PM also announced that the end of routine contact tracing, the £500 self-isolation payment and changes to statutory sick pay and employment support allowance – which were implemented to help those impacted by the pandemic – would come into effect from 24 March.People will still be...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday, Boris Johnson says

Free universal testing will finish under the plan for ‘living with Covid’ in England from April 1. All coronavirus laws in England including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate will end on Thursday before free universal testing is scrapped in April. Boris Johnson set...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Living with Covid: Sir Chris Whitty to join Boris Johnson at press conference this evening

Boris Johnson is to be joined by chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at a press conference late this afternoon to discuss the government’s plan for “living with Covid”, Downing Street has said.The presence of the “three amigos” at the Downing Street briefing will be seen as confirmation that Whitty and Vallance have signed off on the controversial plan, which will bring forward by a month the lifting of the legal requirement to isolate after a positive test for coronavirus.The announcement was thrown into chaos today as wrangling between the Treasury and Department...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Boris Johnson: Do not throw caution to the wind on Covid

People should not throw caution to the wind over Covid, the prime minister has said, as England is expected to end all virus restrictions in the coming days. Boris Johnson told the BBC that while Covid remains dangerous for some, "now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back".
PUBLIC HEALTH

