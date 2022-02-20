ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

 2 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. combined seas 9 to 13 feet...

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Fox News

Stormy weather forecast across West

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days. Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.
The Independent

Snow squall warning for New York and New Jersey as ‘dangerous’ winds blow

The National Weather Service warned of a “dangerous” snow squall that covers areas around New York City and parts of New Jersey.“At 239 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Hopewell Junction to near Bridgewater, moving east at 60 mph,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said, warning of whiteout conditions and low visibility. Wind gusts as high as 40mph were expected.The NWS warned of life-threatening travel conditions and urged extreme caution on the roads. The weather said that the storm should fully move away from the area between 5pm and 6pm ET.“Please exercise extreme...
NWS
The Independent

Orange weather warnings for six counties

Met Eireann has issued status orange wind warnings as Storm Franklin is set to batter the west coast of Ireland.The wind warning for Co Clare started at noon and is to last until midnight, bringing “gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts”, according to the forecaster.It has warned that Storm Franklin will cause strong to gale force westerly winds on Sunday evening, with severe and damaging gusts in the west and northwest.“These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping on Atlantic coasts, which may cause coastal flooding,” Met Eireann added.“There will be scattered heavy...
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-121215- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to. 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to. 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with. gusts to around 25...
Panhandle Post

Wind Chill Warning, Advisories issued for Panhandle

Temperatures expected to plummet behind an Arctic cold front today! Areas that have temperatures above freezing this morning will see a rapid change when combined with the colder air and snow showers. Bitter cold temperatures will sweep across the area by this evening, and combined with the winds the next...
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 16:10:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-21 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, freezing rain and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
