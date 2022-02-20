CA Marine Warning and Forecast

Met Eireann has issued status orange wind warnings as Storm Franklin is set to batter the west coast of Ireland.The wind warning for Co Clare started at noon and is to last until midnight, bringing “gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts”, according to the forecaster.It has warned that Storm Franklin will cause strong to gale force westerly winds on Sunday evening, with severe and damaging gusts in the west and northwest.“These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping on Atlantic coasts, which may cause coastal flooding,” Met Eireann added.“There will be scattered heavy...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO