How to Fry an Egg

By Linley Richter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to fry an egg perfectly! Though frying an egg is easy, there are a few tips and tricks you can do to make sure you end up with an over easy, over medium, or over hard fried egg. Perfect Fried Eggs. There is nothing better than a...

Grumpy Old Man #1
2d ago

All those eggs are cooked incorrectly for over easy, over medium and over hard. All three in the picture are over cooked. There should be no brown or burning around the edges on all three.

Ri Pe
2d ago

I fry my eggs(2 at a time) in a sauce pan in avocado oil. It uses less oil and you can swirl the oil around to cook the yolks without having to flip them.

JJ Q
2d ago

No need or reason to flip an egg, use a cover, check it to the way you want it

