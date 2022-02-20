ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Eunice: At least 16 dead after gales sweep across northern Europe

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Thousands of lives have been affected by the wrath of Storm Eunice , and many lives have been lost.

Across all of Europe , the death toll as a result of the weather conditions is still growing, with the storm having taken a whopping 16 lives so far.

On Friday, 18 February, Brits and Europeans experienced carnage as wind speeds reached highs of over 190 km/ph.

Rail services were cancelled all day, and people were advised to stay at home as much as possible.

Sign up to our free newsletters here

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Europe#Extreme Weather#Brits#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

A tale of two storms: Millions of Americans across the Northeast are warned to brace for a polar plunge as Storm Nancy blows in sending temperatures plummeting by up to 30 degrees before Storm Oaklee is due to batter the area days later

Large parts of the US are facing major winter storms this week as two brutal weather systems look set to bring a torrent of snow and ice across much of the country. The first, named Winter Storm Nancy by The Weather Channel, has triggered widespread winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) across the Dakotas and The Great Lakes, extending to several upper-Midwest states.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Met Office issues most severe ‘red’ danger-to-life warning in rare move

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind, meaning it is very likely that the extreme weather will result in dangerous conditions as Storm Eunice hits.The alert covers south Wales and a strip of coast in southwest England, including Hartland, Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea.Meteorologists fear the high winds there – and across the rest of Wales and much of England – could endanger lives, tear roofs from houses and bring down power lines, while some rail operators have urged customers not to travel on Friday once the storm hits.Forecasters have warned that gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Red ‘danger to life’ warning issued for London and southeast as millions urged to stay at home

A red weather warning has been issued for London and southeast England, with the Met Office warning Storm Eunice will bring “extremely strong winds” that could cause “danger to life”. Millions of people are being told to stay at home with the rare alert covering the period from 10am to 3pm GMT on Friday.The rare highest alert – meaning a high impact is very likely – was issued just before 4am and follows a separate red weather warning for the southwest of England issued on Thursday. >> Follow our live coverage of Storm Eunice The Met Office warning covering...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Weather warnings extended to Saturday as expert warns winds could ‘sweep people off streets’

Weather warnings have been extended to Saturday in parts of the UK, as the Met Office warns strong winds could hamper the clear up following Storm Eunice.The latest yellow alert covers much of the south coast of England, south Wales, and the west country.Power cuts could be “prolonged” and repairs to infrastructure could be held up by the continued high winds, the Met Office said.The warning is in place from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.The Met Office said: “A short-lived area of strong winds looks likely to track quickly eastwards across southern parts of England and Wales on Saturday, accompanied...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Winter storm to bury parts New England under heavy snow

A storm that unleashed rain and ice over the Carolinas and parts of the mid-Atlantic to start Monday will spread a swath of heavy snow and an icy mix across portions of New England from Monday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will hit just days after a storm dropped 1-2 feet of snow on part of the region from Friday into Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

516K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy