Chrissy Teigen asks fans to stop asking if she is pregnant as she undergoes IVF

By Kate Ng
 2 days ago

Chrissy Teigen has requested that people stop asking her if she is pregnant, after confirming she is undergoing IVF again.

The television personality, 36, took to Instagram to “humbly beg” her 37 million followers not to ask her about it because she is the “opposite of pregnant”.

Both of Teigen’s children with husband John Legend were conceived via IVF.

Her third child, a baby boy named Jack, was conceived naturally but Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss on 30 September 2020.

She revealed that she is going through the fertility procedure again and is hopeful for “some strong, healthy embryos”.

Underneath a photograph of her exercising, Teigen wrote: “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos [sic] as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots… they make me feel like a doctor/chemist… but the bloating is a b**** so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

She added: “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild.

“But I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

The model’s post comes after she shared a photograph of needles and capsules, alongside a comic illustration of a uterus in pain and the caption: “Here we go again.”

Following her pregnancy loss , which took place at 20 weeks into her third pregnancy, Teigen said she would “never” be pregnant again.

Three months after the loss, she posted a photograph of her body on Instagram and shared that she still had a bump despite not being pregnant.

In the emotional post, Teigen wrote: “Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been… But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

Later, she told People : “Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why?

“But then I think about it as my uterus just not cooperating with me – and it’s not a failure.

“I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays… whether it’s surrogacy or adoption.”

Comments / 7

SWRose
2d ago

First of all what fans? Second of all whatever fans she has left wouldn't be asking if she didn't put her business out there

Kevin Koetter
2d ago

well if that makes her upset I think everyone should ask her if she is pregnant

