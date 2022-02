Yellowstone writer and creator Taylor Sheridan introduced his next project, 1883, before it even began, prefacing the show with a series of flashbacks nested into that previous work. Before 1883 began, we already knew what would happen just ten years later. The Duttons, led by James Dutton, would reach and settle Montana. There would be four of them—James, Margaret, their son John, and another son. One winter, they gather around a dinner table set for four, and we notice the absence of James, away tracking thieves. But the family departing Texas in 1883 included another member, Elsa, who in 1893 represents another absence. 1883 is very much Elsa’s story, and both seem to be coming to an end.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO