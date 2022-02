The clock winds down, lawmakers run out of time and crucial legislation is left on the table as another New Mexico state legislative session comes to a close. This year’s session ends Thursday at noon — which means there is still much to do and little time to do it. After weeks of negotiation and debate, it’s important lawmakers get these bills across the finish line in this short 30-day session:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO