MISSOULA — If the rematch is anything like the first encounter, fans are in for a matinee treat. The Montana women's basketball team scored one if its most exciting home wins on Thursday against Idaho, escaping with a 76-73 triumph. The Vandals will be out for revenge Monday when the teams meet in a makeup game at 3 p.m. at ICCU Arena in Moscow.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO