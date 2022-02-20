ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ho, hum; January was pretty average

Fulton Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far as Januarys go in Mid-Missouri, the 2022 version was pretty lackluster and average. Climate experts work to summarize monthly, seasonal and yearly weather data as it relates to the climatic average for a certain area. Usually, these summaries will be finished in the weeks to possibly months...

