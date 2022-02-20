Black Box: The Promontory

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Probably the biggest flex about my current apartment is that it has absolutely massive windows. And don’t get me wrong, I love the sunlight and fresh air those windows bring in the summer. But the winter is a completely different story. During the colder months, these beautiful windows can make my apartment very chilly. And the building is on the old side, so I can, on occasion, feel the outside wind. (I may or may not have found actual snow inside my apartment during the last storm.) So I’ve been on the lookout for something to better insulate my apartment without ruining the aesthetic for a while, and that’s when I found MIKOSI Draft Stopper Adhesive Tape on Amazon. As soon as it arrived, I stuck this transparent silicone tape to my drafty windows and noticed an immediate difference.

