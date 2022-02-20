Black Box: The Stillsands

Aml Ameen stars in, wrote, and directed Boxing Day, which follows Melvin, a British writer living in America, who goes back home to London to introduce his fiancee Lisa (Aja Naomi King) to his Jamaican family. Soon after arrival, Lisa learns that her Prince Charming’s castle is not as pristine as she’d imagined. She learns Melvin ditched his now-pop singer ex Georgia (Leigh-Anne Pinnock) for America without truly resolving things; he hasn’t come to terms with his father (Robbie Gee) stepping out on his mother (Marianne Jean-Baptiste); and his entire family is looking for answers for why he abruptly left London and seemingly cut them off as he gained success.
Comments / 0