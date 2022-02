It feels like the future of the live-action DC Comics universe is almost always a topic of conversation, as speculation ensues about what stories will be told next in movies and television shows. In addition to four wildly different DC films poised to debut in 2022 alone, the year has also brought the premiere of Peacemaker, the first HBO Max series directly tied into the DC Extended Universe. Peacemaker, which was just renewed for a second season, isn't the only DC-related project HBO Max has on the horizon, with a number of film and television series in the works. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and HBO Max executive Casey Bloys spoke about the future of the synergy within the DC universe, and teased that there is an active effort to make it feel "well organized."

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO