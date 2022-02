Fernando Alonso believes there was “nothing wrong” with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and hopes the FIA did not change the structure if race control because of the race.Michael Masi was race director for the final race of the 2021 season and he allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not. It led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to take his first world title. Masi has since been fired from his position after a huge uproar from fans who believe Hamilton was robbed of a record eighth title.Alpine’s Alonso said he supports new...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO