Video Games

Elden Ring Showcased in Final Overview Trailer Ahead of Launch

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFromSoftware's Elden Ring is at last only five days away from its launch date. To drum up even more hype (as if there was any need), publisher Bandai Namco has released a brand new overview trailer that's six and a half minutes long. We've embedded it below, though you'll have to...

wccftech.com

Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update goes live, here’s what’s included in patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update is finally here, developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-optimized versions of the sci-fi action-RPG are now available as part of the new patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077, which also includes updates for the existing versions of the game on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' Season 3 Release Window, Arc, Other Details Confirmed By Ufotable

Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series "Demon Slayer," has confirmed that Tanjiro and friends will return on screen for the series' third season along with the release of the first key visual to celebrate the announcement. Unfortunately, the team has not revealed the release window of...
COMICS
NME

Here’s what time ‘Elden Ring’ launches in every region

Bandai Namco has shared when Elden Ring will be available to play across the world, days before the game is set to launch. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring releases on February 24, and details have been released showing exactly when players will be able to launch the game. These timings are different for those on PC compared to those on consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Latest Elden Ring trailer reveals new gameplay details ahead of this week’s release

Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike, and fans of FromSoftware games will finally be able to get their hands on it this week.The game comes from the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki, famous for the hugely popular Dark Souls and Bloodborne games, and George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, who helped develop the game’s backstory. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game’s launch since it was first announced in 2019.Now with Elden Ring just on the horizon, Bandai Namco have released a new overview trailer going into detail of what...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

How to watch The Cuphead Show! online: Where to stream, release date, and trailer

Video game lovers rejoice! There’s finally a version of Cuphead you can enjoy without chucking your controller at your television. The Cuphead Show! is a brand-new animated comedy series based on 2017’s award-winning indie run-and-gunner Cuphead: “Don’t Deal with the Devil”. The show sees the return of the titular Cuphead (voiced by Tru Valentino) and his brother Mugman (Frank Todaro) as they become embroiled in a series of surreal events throughout the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure. Can’t wait to watch the comical capers of these crockery-crowned siblings? Read on for our guide on how to watch The Cuphead Show! online.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 4-6)

We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Tokyo Mew Mew New Debuts First Trailer

Tokyo Mew Mew has been hiding out on its own for years, but at last, the hit series is set to make a comeback. Fans learned last year the shojo classic was gearing up for a special revival, and Tokyo Mew Mew New promises it will do right by fans. Now, the anime's first full trailer has dropped, and it will take fans back to the days when cat girls ran the industry.
COMICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PSA: Elden Ring spoilers have leaked online ahead of release

Spoilers for FromSoftware’s wildly anticipated action RPG Elden Ring are already floating around online one week before its Feb. 25, 2022 release. As first spotted by Eurogamer, several critical moments and boss encounters in Elden Ring are floating around on social media. GLHF can confirm these are genuine, so be extremely cautious while browsing social media looking for Elden Ring content. The opening cutscene is already on YouTube, and it’s one of the first videos that comes up while searching for the game. Bandai Namco is trying to take everything down, but that’ll be a tough fight for the publisher to win.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ is getting a new graphical update in patch 7.0

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, has revealed the in-progress graphical update for the MMO. During the latest Letter from the Producer Livestream (February 19), Yoshida and his team announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be getting its first graphical update alongside patch 7.0. Although it’s not...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Set to Appear on Next-Gen Platforms, but What About the Nintendo Switch?

The end of February 2022 marks the release of one of the year's most anticipated video games. Elden Ring was previously announced in 2019 and is a collaboration between Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. After a lengthy development cycle, the game is set to release on several previous-gen consoles as well as next-gen consoles. Among its many release platforms, will it appear on the Nintendo Switch?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

House Flipper 2 gets announcement teaser, set for 2023 release date

House Flipper is a great game, especially for those who prefer a more tranquil experience. It fits in the same noble niche as titles like Stardew Valley, PowerWash Simulator, or Unpacking — you just get to turn your brain off a little and enjoy the placid experience of painting a wall or scrubbing a dank dining room into a lovely little breakfast nook. And on Tuesday, the game’s developer took to Twitter to announce an upcoming sequel, along with a gorgeous teaser video.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Could Romance Finally be on the Horizon for Aloy in 'Forbidden West'?

It's been five years since Sony dropped Horizon Zero Dawn, the PlayStation exclusive that quickly became an award-winning title for the console. While its developer, Guerilla Games, was long known for its Killzone franchise, Aloy and her machine-ridden world became a favorite of many PlayStation die-hards. Article continues below advertisement.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Soul Hackers 2 Release Date Announced

A sequel to the 1999 Japanese Role-Playing Game Devil Summoners: Soul Hackers was recently announced. Soul Hacker 2 brings players back to Amami City, aiding outlaws and Devil Summoners in their fight against the end of the world. Soul Hackers 2 was officially announced through a trailer. Watch it here:
VIDEO GAMES

