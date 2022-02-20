ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

ADAMHS Board changes workforce development reimbursement policy after county refuses to pay for employee’s golf lessons

By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years the Cuyahoga County ADAMHS Board has offered to reimburse employees up to $1,000 per year for various “trainings and conferences” as part...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

ADAMHS Board spent $58K on employee wellness reimbursements under former ‘trainings and conferences’ policy, records show

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Before the Cuyahoga County ADAMHS Board recently clarified its “trainings and conferences” reimbursement policy to include only job-related materials and activities, it was spending thousands of public dollars each year buying employees Fitbits, gym memberships, spin classes, dance lessons, and personal trainers, records show.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Brecksville to seek resident input on fireworks law

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will seek opinions from residents before deciding whether to continue its longstanding ban on discharging fireworks except by licensed professionals. However, city officials seem inclined to opt out of Ohio House Bill 172, which allows Ohio residents to set off fireworks on and around July...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chambers
Cleveland.com

Democrats, plaintiffs in Ohio redistricting case want to stop Republican activists from moving case to federal court: Capitol Letter

Getting on their case: Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission and one group of plaintiffs in Ohio’s ongoing redistricting litigation are trying to stop an effort from Republican activists to kick the case from the Ohio Supreme Court to federal court. As Andrew Tobias writes, House Minority Leader Allison Russo and Sen. Vernon Sykes, as well as the ACLU of Ohio, the Ohio League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute all say letting the federal court take the case would undermine the ongoing state case. The Republican-backed lawsuit asks the federal court to appoint a three-judge panel to consider adopting a map the Ohio Supreme Court rejected earlier this month as an unconstitutional pro-GOP gerrymander. The Democrats and the voting groups filed their arguments in motions seeking to add themselves to the federal case.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
67K+
Followers
63K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy