Global 6-Aminopenicillin Acid (6-APA) Market Standing Position Concerns and ways To Easing Competitive Arena 2022

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

“The analysis on Global 6-Aminopenicillin Acid (6-APA) Market delivers a comprehensive breakdown of the worldwide market” together with industrial elements like market drivers, market trends and challenges, and restraints. Our analysts have inked a thorough analysis of most of the significant factors to specify the near future potential of 6-Aminopenicillin Acid...

Comments / 0

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 540.60 Mn growth expected in Rice Cakes Market | APAC to account for largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Seed Market in Colombia to grow by USD 41.20 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seed Market in Colombia by Product and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 0.54% in 2022 at a CAGR of 0.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and crop type (grain and cereal seeds, oil seeds, fruits and vegetable, and others).
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Essence

Report: What Investing In Black-Owned Media Means For Brands

These long-term commitments can transform business for diverse owners and bring authentic brand partnerships to their audiences. Corporate brands are long overdue in paying attention to Black-owned media companies. Nielsen — a data and market measurement firm — is finally revealing why. The company recently announced the launch...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Solar Energy Market in South Africa: Utility Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market vendors in South Africa should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Utility Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The Solar Energy Market Share in South Africa is expected to increase by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Evolving Market Trends: The Effect Of Global Warming On Our Financial System

Europe has strong incentives to reduce emissions. Chairman of the Risk Committee and Founding Partner, Kepos Capital Robert "Bob" Litterman explains the lack of appreciation in the diversity of incentives to reduce emissions across the globe. In this discussion, Litterman highlights the importance of placing a price on climate risk on carbon emissions would be a considerable move in the right direction for the US.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Intel’s plans for a manufacturing turnaround

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Intel is playing catch-up, the Pentagon is going after AI, and here’s what’s coming next week in enterprise tech. Emerging technologies aren’t so emerging: More than 70% of enterprises have implemented AI and blockchain, according to a survey of 2,700 digital leaders by Infosys.
NFL
Forbes

Keeping Up With Three Key Technologies That Will Hit Their Stride In 2022

Mike Jackowski is the CEO of Duck Creek. He brings more than 25 years of insurance industry expertise to this global leadership role. The past two years have seen the development of new technologies — and the rethinking of mature ones — accelerate at an incredible pace. The pandemic forced established companies into new ways of thinking and doing, and new businesses sprang up to support them. We’re in a period of upheaval, and as 2022 begins, uncertainty shows no sign of stopping.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Size to Grow by USD 457.09 Million | By Product (semi-autonomous vehicle and fully autonomous vehicle) and Geography

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Share is expected to increase by USD 457.09 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.10%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope) In-Scope:. Semi-autonomous vehicle:. The autonomous military vehicle...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Availability, Awareness of Digital Features Decisive in Global Retail Recovery

The quip “give the people what they want” aptly describes global shopper behavior as new research finds that the right digital features smartly deployed are winning worldwide. As we find in The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and the latest edition in this...
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

mParticle reimagines multi-year customer data profiles with launch of premium Profile Reengagement feature

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the release of Profile Reengagement to its suite of premium capabilities. The feature allows brands to maintain a rich and robust profile of its customers over a multi-year time horizon, within mParticle and across 100+ partner integrations. A deep, historical customer view enables brands to personalize experiences for protracted customer journeys, even if the touchpoints are infrequent and irregular. This historical customer insight is particularly useful to engage seasonal or churned customers.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

New regulation in China to hit food delivery giants’ profit model

On Friday, a group of Chinese authorities announced that food delivery platforms should further reduce the service fees charged to restaurants in order to lower the operating costs for food and beverage businesses. The news sent Meituan’s stock down more than 15% on Friday, erasing over $25 billion in market value. Alibaba, which operates Meituan’s archrival Ele.me, saw its shares slide about 4%.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Extends Eco Rating to all of its Markets

Telefónica implements Eco Rating, a labelling system that identifies the most sustainable mobile phones, in all its markets by extending it to its operations in Latin America where the operator is present: Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, with the exception of Venezuela, as it does not market devices there.
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Allied Electronics & Automation Offers Extensive and Ever-Expanding Portfolio of Facilities Maintenance Solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation offers an extensive portfolio of facilities maintenance solutions ideally suited for work environments spanning from industrial manufacturing facilities and warehouses to corporate offices and retail outlets. Allied's ever-expanding portfolio features a vast selection of facilities maintenance products designed to help customers operate at maximum efficiency, maintain their competitive advantage, prolong the life of their equipment, avoid costly unplanned downtime and keep their facilities clean and their personnel safe.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How to Prepare for Global Logistics in 2022

2021 was a difficult year in global logistics due to ongoing volatility. The supply chain industry was navigating the Suez Canal block, hurricanes and cyclones, port and terminal closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks, customs and trade changes, labor shortages and more. Even those who’ve been in the supply chain industry...
INDUSTRY

