It looks like Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young and Memphis Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant have a plan for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Young revealed that he has talked to Morant to help him get his first ever in-game dunk. The Grizzlies star already has a lot of such dunks in his highlight reel, but the Hawks guard? Not really. With that said, he wants to change things when Team Durant faces Team LeBron in the main event of the NBA All-Star weekend.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO