AKRON, Ohio –- The Akron Civic Theatre will break ground in March on a new outdoor deck thanks to support from PNC Bank. The 1,100 square foot deck will be named PNC Plaza, according to Val Renner, associate director of programming, media and marketing for the theatre. PNC Plaza will be located on the theatre’s south facing wall off of South Main Street. The space is part of the theatre’s Staging the Future capital project and includes a new outdoor video screen and a commissioned mural by artist Scot Phillips. Phillips will work with the theatre and local PNC employees to choose the mural artwork.

AKRON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO