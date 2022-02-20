Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...

