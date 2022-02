You can spot a real winner a mile off. The usual telltale sign is that they do not — or simply cannot — revel in individual victories. During my time at Liverpool, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were always on to the next game the moment we got back inside the dressing room. I thought, can we not enjoy this one first? But it went unsaid. Bang, they were just ready to go the next day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO