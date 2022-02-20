The end of fees? More banks eliminating or reduction overdraft and NSF fees

Associated Press

Just about anyone with a checking account knows what happens when they spend more than they have: They get hit with fees.

Overdraft fees, the money a bank charges a customer for withdrawing more from their accounts than they actually have, are a big source of revenue for banks. In 2019, banks collected nearly $15.5 billion — almost two-thirds of their reported fee revenue for the year — in overdraft fees, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). And the fees themselves hit a record high last year, averaging $33.58 each time someone overdrew their checking account, according to Bankrate’s 2021 Checking Account and ATM Fee Study.

But there’s growing pressure from both the federal government and advocacy groups for banks to either eliminate or reduce their overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees for customers, and some of the nation’s biggest banks have budged.

Capital One, Ally Bank, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are among the 25 largest banks in the country and represent a handful of banks in that group that have announced sweeping changes to their fee structures.

It’s a big change, and one that may represent a sea change for banks both large and small … and the people they serve.

Overdraft fees an ongoing concern

Overdraft fees have been a concern for consumer advocates and regulators for years. Critics of the practice liken charging overdraft fees to predatory lending disguised as a service for cash-strapped consumers. Such fees affect minorities and low-income families living from check to check especially hard, they argue.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, the overdraft originated as a banking service, allowing customers, for a fee, to permit their bank to cash a check even if they didn’t have the money on hand to float it.

Over the years, however, and with the growing use of debit cards, overdrafting changed from a niche service to a reliable source of income for banks. Nationwide, the average overdraft fee is $34.

But in recent months, regulators from the CFPB and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have signaled that they intend to crack down on overdraft fees.

For banks with more than $10 billion in assets, the CFPB is the primary regulator for consumer compliance. The OCC is the primary regulator of banks chartered under the National Bank Act and federal savings associations chartered under the Home Owners Loan Act of 1933. More than 80% of the institutions supervised by the OCC are community banks and federal savings associations.

Some of the banks eliminating or cutting their fees may be acting preemptively before regulators force them to do so.

According to Forbes, acting Comptroller Michael Hsu said in a speech last December that the “easiest way to eliminate overdraft fees would be to eliminate overdrafts.”

However, Hsu also argued that the outright elimination of overdraft would likely limit the spending power of people with little wiggle room in their accounts.

"While eliminating overdraft prevents harm, it can also limit financial capacity," Hsu said. "For those living paycheck to paycheck, the flexibility offered by low- to no-cost overdrafts can empower them to pay their bills on time, avoid high-cost alternatives, and improve their credit profile.”

Hsu said the goal is to empower people, allowing them to pay their bills without mistakenly causing themselves financial harm.

“Our goal should be to improve people’s financial health – i.e., their ability to spend, save, and borrow so that they are empowered rather than hindered,” he said. “Reforming banks’ overdraft programs holds the promise of achieving this goal.”

‘Broad shifts in the overdraft space’

Birmingham-based Regions Bank, with more than $163 billion in assets, has around 115 offices in the state. Last month, the bank announced it would eliminate overdraft fees, among other initiatives.

Jennifer Elmore, a spokeswoman for the bank, called the elimination of overdraft fees a step along the bank’s “long-term journey” and part of a series of changes.

"For example, in 2021, we announced a new account with no overdraft fees,” she said. “We also updated our posting order to move to more of a real-time posting process. We believe in continuous improvement, and this was a natural next step."

Regions is eliminating overdraft fees by the end to the first quarter of this year. It also is eliminating non-sufficient fund fees by the end of the second quarter. Also, by the end of the second quarter, Regions will further reduce the number of paid overdraft item fees that can be charged per day on consumer banking accounts to three.

Regions said it was implementing those changes to create greater financial wellness for its customers.

"Shareholders and industry observers recognize the industry itself is seeing broad shifts in the overdraft space, and consistent, sustainable revenue diversification helps offset impacts to fee revenue," Elmore said.

Tupelo-based Renasant Bank has the fourth-largest market share in the state and has more than $16 billion in assets. It hasn't indicated what it will do with fees, but spokesman John Oxford said the bank will continue to work with and provide its customers with "helpful solutions to effectively manage their accounts and make smart financial choices which include financial education about overdrafts and the ability to opt in or opt out of overdraft coverage."

Oxford said Renasant also has other programs, such as a debit card protection app online and mobile banking tools and linking accounts and lines of credit, to cover overdrafts.

"We are continually assessing our customer policies, products and programs to provide the highest level of customer service possible while at the same time remaining competitive and complying with current rules and regulatory guidance," he said.

Cadence Bank – which evolved from Tupelo-based BancorpSouth's merger and acquisition of Houston-based Cadence – has more than $50 billion in assets and has the third-largest market share in Mississippi.

Bank officials with Cadence declined to comment on the issue of fees. A spokeswoman said the bank could not pinpoint a person to talk about them amid the "many moving parts" involved with the merger.

New Albany-based BNA Bank, which has about $675 million in assets, said it's reviewing all of its fee income pricing.

“Our fee income from NSF charges represents less than 2% of our gross income and has been reduced by about 45% over the past few years," said BNA Bank CEO Bo Collins. "We continue to work on solutions and pricing that is fair to our customers and offers them a quality banking experience with minimum fees.”

Banking officials: Eliminating overdraft fees could hurt smaller banks

Despite what appears to be a growing change in the industry, some Mississippi banking officials warn that outright eliminating overdraft fees, or the ability for customers to overdraft at all, could have unintended consequences.

Because their overdraft fees account for such a large source of revenue, some banks might look to recoup their loss by charging more for other services. Banks may increase monthly maintenance fees or require larger monthly deposits to avoid the higher fee. And banks may charge for paper statements.

Gordon Fellows, president of the Mississippi Bankers Association, said consumers have many options to consider with Mississippi-based banks, most of which have assets under $10 billion. He said those banks don't have the scale of their larger counterparts like the Bank of Americas and Wells Fargos of the world, which have hundreds of billions in assets and can absorb the elimination of their fee structure more easily.

Even with overdraft fees, Fellows said smaller banks look out for their customers. He also said Mississippians have plenty of options if a particular banking institution isn’t a good fit for their needs.

"One of the unique features of the Mississippi banking industry is the scale of the institutions available to Mississippi consumers," Fellows said. "We have locally focused larger institutions that offer unique account products, including a number of Bank-on certified accounts. And we also have the largest concentration of CDFI-certified community banks in the country. CDFIs are recognized by the U.S. Treasury for their efforts in fighting persistent poverty and are known nationwide for working closely with consumers to help them overcome economic challenges with a high degree of personal interaction."

Fellows recommended people work with their bankers to determine the best combination of account features and information solutions to meet their needs.

"Consumers can expect continued innovation in this space," he said.

Brad Bolton is the CEO of Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay, Alabama, which also crosses into Mississippi with its banking services in Belmont, and also the incoming chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America.

Bolton said banks are constantly evaluating their services and making changes. This includes making adjustments to any fees they charge. When or if that happens is determined by each bank.

He said banks are working closely with consumers to help them better manage their finances. That includes Community Spirit Bank, which Bolton said offers a variety of services to help customers manage their money, including allowing consumers to overdraw up to certain limits.

Bolton believes that forcing smaller banks to completely upend their fee structures could hurt their customers in the long run.

"The unfortunate reality is that many consumers get stretched thin financially, and they may need to bridge a gap between the time a bill is due and the next payday,” Bolton said.

He said overdraft programs give banking customers a way to pay for necessary expenses without turning to more costly loans.

“It helps the consumer with an option to get necessary funds without the necessity of a full loan or pushing them to the title pawn industry, which is exactly what will occur if programs like this that benefit the consumer are eliminated,” he said.

Alternatives for customers

Overdraft fees can be hard on consumers because banks can charge them multiple times in one day, depending on how many transactions a consumer makes.

How to avoid banking fees

1. Choose the right account

Some bank accounts come with more fees than others. When you're shopping for the right bank account, consider the costs it comes with as a top factor. Prioritize accounts that come with the lowest fees and the lowest number of fees.

Some of the fees to be on the lookout for include:

Monthly maintenance costs

Minimum balance fees

Charges for a certain number of transactions

ATM fees

Charges for hard copies of statements

Foreign transaction fees

Fees for checks

Charges for a lost debit card

Inactivity fees

Fees for closing accounts

Overdraft costs

2. Direct deposit your paychecks

Many banks that charge account maintenance fees are willing to waive them if you direct deposit your paychecks. If you can arrange for direct deposit, you may have a wider choice of accounts that won't hit you with a monthly service charge.

3. Keep a cushion in your account

Overdraft fees and returned check fees are two of the most common types to watch out for. Many banks that impose minimum balance fees will charge you if you try to take too much out of your bank account or if you write a check you can't cover.

To avoid these fees, keep extra money in your account. That way, if funds come out for a bill you forgot about -- or if people wait a while to cash a check you've given them -– you won't end up with your account going negative.

Ideally, it's best to keep around $1,000 or more in extra money in your account so you're prepared for even large expenses. But the exact amount of the cushion you need depends on how much you earn, as well as the size of the unexpected expenses you're likely to encounter. You might be able to get away with a few hundred dollars as a cushion, but if you write a lot of large checks or make big card transactions, then you may need more.

4. Know the ATM rules

ATM fees are also very common – and you might get charged by both your own bank and the bank operating the ATM you're using.

Make sure you know which cash machines you can take money out of without being charged a fee. And if you regularly find yourself using random ATMs rather than machines your bank participates in, look for an account that reimburses at least some ATM fees.

By taking these four steps, hopefully you can remove bank fees from your life for good. This will leave you with more cash for the fun things in your life.

Source: The Motley Fool

Bolton said many banks notify customers about their overdraft payment programs, and he said recent polling data found that 90% of community banks offer customers alternatives to overdraft services, such as customer alerts.

For example, Capital One offers free overdraft protection to qualifying customers with a steady deposit history. Other banks allow customers to transfer money from their savings account to their checking account to cover any overdrafts for free.

Bolton said the key is for consumers to forge relationships with their community bankers.

"With technology at the fingertips of consumers, they are now in the best position of seeing their accounts in real-time, so I encourage them to use those technologies to know their account balance, set up saving accounts to sweep to a checking account in the event they get overdrawn,” Bolton said.

He referred to community banks as “relationship lenders.” The closer the bond between the two, the more options a bank will be willing to offer their customers.

“It all starts with that relationship with the community banker,” Bolton said. “Those open lines of communication are critical to a customer’s financial wellbeing."