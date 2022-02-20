ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reminder: Suicide Prevention Training in Griswold Monday

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago

(Griswold) An important suicide prevention training has been making its way around Cass County, and there’s one more chance to participate this month.

“Question. Persuade. Refer.” (QPR), will be held on Monday at the Griswold Public Library from 5:30-7:00 PM. Cass County ISU Extension will be providing free pizza to attendees of the Griswold event. QPR is a program delivered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that teaches three simple steps to help save a life from suicide. Just as people trained in CPR help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR suicide prevention can recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and learn to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

20 people attended a training in Atlantic and 25 attended a program in Anita earlier this month. Participants shared positive feedback, and commented that the training was important, easy to understand, and easy to remember. Many commented they hope other people will have the chance take the training.

The QPR sessions are being offered at no cost.

Although not required, registration is appreciated. To register for a QPR session in Cass County visit www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/ or call Cass County ISU Extension at 712-243-1132.

#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Crisis#Cass County Isu Extension#Qpr#Cpr
