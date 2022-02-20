ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Are Expensive But Not In A Bubble

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. stock market looks expensive, judging by the Shiller CAPE ratio. "Today in the U.S. we are in the fourth superbubble of the last hundred years," Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of asset management group GMO, asserted in an article “Let the Wild Rumpus Begin” published a few weeks ago. The article...

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
