Outdoor movie series return just in time for spring

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

The weather outside is warming up and spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to see an outdoor movie. If you’re looking to get outside and have some fun with the whole family, here are some local options for film screenings in Central Florida.

Orange County Parks & Recreation is bringing back its Movie In The Park series with a screening of “Sonic The Hedgehog.” The film will screen at Dr. P. Phillips Park (8249 Buenavista Woods Blvd. in Orlando) on March 4 and at Bear Creek Recreational Complex (1600 Bear Crossing Drive in Orlando) on March 5. Admission is free and the movie starts at 7 p.m. on both nights.

Enzian continues its free Popcorn Flicks series with “Legally Blonde,” at 7 p.m. on March 10. Screenings take place at Central Park, which is located at 150 W. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park.

Altamonte Springs is bringing its Cranes Roost Sunset Cinema monthly event back on March 12 with a free screening of “Minions.” Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. at Crane’s Roost Park, located at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs.

Maitland is bringing back its Movies in the Parks series on March 12 with a free screening of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” Films are screened at Independence Square next to City Hall in downtown Maitland. Popcorn is free and drinks are available for purchase.

Movie Night in The Park continues at The Oviedo Amphitheatre in Center Lake Park on March 18 with a screening of 2021′s “Tom and Jerry.” The movie begins at approximately 6:30 p.m. and both admission and popcorn are free. The Oviedo Amphitheatre is located at 357 Center Lake Lane in Oviedo.

Leu Gardens in downtown Orlando is starting its Movie Night series back up again with “How to Train Your Dragon” on April 1. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for kids (ages 4-17) and tickets must be purchased in advance online on the Leu Gardens website . The gardens open for the event at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

