ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: A much quieter Sunday with the week ahead warmer, wetter

By Joe Martucci
Atlantic City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of snow squalls, damaging winds and wildfire spread is gone. In will come a quieter, though colder Sunday. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more 50s, and 60s. However, it comes with rain as well. Winds will be from the northwest 5 to 10 mph for...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#South Jersey#Long Beach Island
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here

Another round of winter weather is on the way Monday for portions of the central U.S. Already for northern tier states, temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees below average. Winter weather advisories have been issued from Montana across the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes region as a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come in two waves over the next few days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wbaltv.com

Warm Friday with temps in the 60's, snow expected Sunday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny, mild and breezy again today. Expect to see more clouds on Saturday, and a slightly cooler breeze. Temperatures will be turning much colder by Sunday and a light rain/snow mix developing Saturday night. Then changing to a wet snow on Sunday morning. Roads could turn slick early on Sunday as temperatures briefly dip near freezing. The snow should end by the afternoon, with a trace to 1” of accumulation possible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KULR8

Treacherous Travel and Heavy Snow

Initial snowfall for early Sunday evening will melt, allowing for the wet/slushy layer to freeze up Sunday night as temperatures fall and the sun sets. Heavy snow combined with the layer of ice at the surface will make travel increasingly treacherous during the overnight period, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 through Tuesday night. Snow is expected to quickly intensifies Sunday evening and dissipate towards Monday morning. Accumulating snow will end sometime midday Monday but flurries will linger into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Above Average Temperatures to Begin the Week

Sunday started off with a few clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The high temperature was near 40 as high-pressure built-in with plenty of sunshine. We will stay dry until a front moves through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average into the 40’s and 50’s for the first half of the week. Sunday night into Monday clouds will start to build-in late as high pressure moves to the east but temperatures will stay close to freezing as warm air is still being advected into the region.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Blast of winter weather on tap for the East Coast this weekend

AccuWeather forecasters say that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England. While this storm is not expected to be a blockbuster in terms of snow accumulation, it is likely to bring some travel issues from late Saturday into Sunday night.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy