NEW YORK — Peloton co-founder John Foley is stepping down as chief executive of the exercise bike company, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to The Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal, Foley, who has been at the helm for a decade, will become Peloton’s executive chair. The new CEO will be former Spotify and Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy, who also will have a seat on the board, the news outlets reported.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO