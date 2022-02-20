ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Arrest in Fatal Hit and Run in Lockport

 2 days ago

(WBEN Buffalo, NY) Sheriff’s deputies in Niagara County have arrested 38-year-old Nathan Marziale of Lockport and charged him in connection with a hit and run fatal accident last evening. The accident happened in front of 6694 Dysinger Road but the 28-year-old victim was found lying in a snow bank on Akron Road near Bowmiller Road in the Town of Lockport.

Deputies said Marziale was driving a 2018 BMW . He’s been charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

