Protecting Your Personal Information

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(NAFB) As the new year is off and rolling and tax season is here, it’s also a good time to consider how secure your personal information is.

It’s likely, according to AARP, your personal information has been stolen. Many entities have your personal information – credit card and bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, and health-related information – and data breaches have exposed it.

AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl offers a few tips to keep your information secure.

And those trying to get your personal information are becoming more creative in finding ways to do so.

AARP offers resources to spot and report scams at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Finally, of note for rural residents, phone companies are retiring the 3G cellular networks that debuted in 2002. Voskuhl says make sure you have an up-to-date cell phone, or you’ll lose service.

Learn more online at AARP Dot Org forward slash AARP Live (www.aarp.org/aarplive).

