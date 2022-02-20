Retail sales jumped in January

Tesla (and Elon Musk himself) and the American government, specifically the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have had a rocky relationship in recent years. The EV manufacturer is now facing additional scrutiny over certain claims by another national government. South Korea's antitrust regulatory body is currently deciding whether or not to impose penalties against Tesla because of possible exaggerated claims regarding its batteries. Per Reuters, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has contacted Tesla informing it of the improper mileage claims for the Model 3 and other models. If true, that would be in direct violation of the country's Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.
