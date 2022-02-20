ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail sales jumped in January

West Hawaii Today
 2 days ago

Prices were rising fast, products were in...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

WTOK-TV

Could used car prices be shifting downward?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to buy a used car soon, be prepared to pay more for it. Analysts said used car prices are at a record high, and experts are pointing to the microchip shortage and high demand as the reason why. Experts said those in...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Auto suppliers cry foul, saying carmakers want a bigger cut

The anti-vaccine protests choking off a critical trade route between the U.S. and Canada this week are just the latest drama for an auto supply chain increasingly fraught with tension. First, there’s the chip situation. If you thought we were headed for some kind of linear improvement, consider Ford’s fourth-quarter...
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Could surge in car prices finally have peaked?

Some U.S. auto sales experts say the record surge in car prices may have reached its peak and is headed downward. That includes the slightly lower value of used cars, which have been in great demand during the pandemic. With supply chain issues and a shortage of micro-chip processors required...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

America Isn't The Only Country Angry With Tesla

Tesla (and Elon Musk himself) and the American government, specifically the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have had a rocky relationship in recent years. The EV manufacturer is now facing additional scrutiny over certain claims by another national government. South Korea's antitrust regulatory body is currently deciding whether or not to impose penalties against Tesla because of possible exaggerated claims regarding its batteries. Per Reuters, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has contacted Tesla informing it of the improper mileage claims for the Model 3 and other models. If true, that would be in direct violation of the country's Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.
ECONOMY
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
B98.5

Maine Auto Dealers Continue To Struggle With Supply Chain

Typically this time of year is prime time for car and truck dealers in Maine. Dealerships typically work hard to get people on the lots with their tax refunds in hand wooing them with the latest and greatest in automotive designs and technology. Now, don't get me wrong, any car...
MAINE STATE
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
CNET

GM Sends Marketplace, Its In-Car Commerce Platform, to a Farm Upstate

In-vehicle marketplaces that are accessed through the car's infotainment system have been floated off and on by a few manufacturers for several years, but they've never really caught on. That's certainly been the case for GM, which introduced its version in 2017 and which now, according to a report published Friday by CNBC, is going the way of the dodo.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Fisker Ocean SUV Reservations Have Topped 30,000

We are still waiting for an official release of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV but when this car does hit the streets we can expect it to be very popular and to give the Tesla Model Y a real run for its money. This is according to the figures that the company has revealed to us for its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for 2021. Based on this report, Fisker tells us that over 30,000 reservations have been placed for the anticipated electric SUV. That's way less than the crazy reservation numbers Tesla receives when it announced a new model, but considering that Fisker is still a much newer brand, it's not bad at all.
CARS
The Guardian

One in five secondhand cars in UK cost more than new models

One in five nearly-new cars are now selling at more than their brand-new equivalents, as disruption to supply chains continues to push used cars to record values. The closure of forecourts because of Covid and an ongoing shortage of semiconductors are the main forces behind a major mismatch of supply and demand, which has been worsening over the last few months. The average price of a used car on Auto Trader’s marketplace has increased 29% over the last year, according to its latest figures. Average prices are up more than £4,200 in just six months.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla launches Model Y in the UK and other right-hand-drive markets

Tesla has launched the Model Y in the United Kingdom and several other right-hand-drive markets as the electric SUV is solidifying its position as the most popular EV in the world. Originally, the Model Y was only supposed to launch in Europe after Tesla started production at Gigafactory Berlin. However,...
CARS
moneytalksnews.com

Another Cable Company Will Hike Prices in 2022

Long before widespread inflation rattled U.S. consumers, cable companies were regularly hiking prices on subscribers. Now, Spectrum has become the latest provider to announce a fee increase. On March 18, Spectrum, a service of Charter Communications, will raise both monthly broadcast TV fees (by $3) and equipment fees (by $1),...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla changes S.Korea ads after antitrust probe faulted batteries

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tesla Inc changed an advertisement about the driving range for its Model 3 in South Korea after an antitrust regulator found that the automaker exaggerated the specifications of its batteries. The Model 3 sedan description on Tesla’s Korean-language web site was changed to say the vehicle is...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

4 Ways Walmart Stores Are Changing in 2022

Walmart has been redesigning its stores. Now, the renovations are about to kick into high gear. Since last year, the retailer has updated nearly 1,000 locations to help shoppers navigate stores and find what they need more quickly, but that was just the first phase of Walmart’s store redesign.
RETAIL

