ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus: Looking at Indiana’s new phase of the pandemic

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith new guidance coming for the state, FOX 59's Bianca Reyes takes a look at Indiana's next phase and path out of the pandemic....

fox59.com

Comments / 3

work privileged
2d ago

are people still playing this game? knowing our government has helped create it so we listen when they say they are gonna save us with their poisoned jab...nah

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
NBC News

U.S. Soccer and women soccer stars settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
MLS
CNN

Here's the real truth about Donald Trump's Truth Social app

(CNN) — Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app aimed at taking on Twitter, launched on Monday. So I decided to get in on the action, setting up my own account to see what it was all about. The process of signing up seemed simple. I downloaded the Truth...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 59#Indianapolis Fairy#Indy Call
The Hill

Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortion

Colombia's highest court on Monday issued an order decriminalizing abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Constitutional Court's ruling makes Colombia the fourth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, according to The Associated Press, following Cuba, Uruguay and Argentina. Judge Alberto Rojas Ríos, co-writer of the 5-4 ruling in favor...
POLITICS
NBC News

Queen cancels virtual engagements after positive Covid test

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements and is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms after a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement over email. She will continue with "light duties" on Tuesday, although the statement did...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy