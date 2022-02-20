ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Which New Mac Will Apple Release at Its March Event?

By Hartley Charlton
MacRumors Forums
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is widely expected to unveil a new Mac next month, but with the high-end Mac mini, the 27-inch iMac, and the Mac Pro all still featuring Intel chips and Apple's M1 machines from 2020 now reaching almost 15 months in age, it is not immediately clear which new model the...

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Mac Mini#Apple Products#Bloomberg#Iphone Se#Ipad Air#Macs
Ars Technica

Report: Apple will introduce new iPhone, iPad on March 8

Once again, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has published a predictive report. This time, Bloomberg's sources have shared details on Apple's upcoming spring event. The report claims that Apple will host this year's event on March 8, which is a little earlier than usual. And the report names four major announcements expected at the event. In contrast to some of Gurman's recent newsletters, he cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, lending the report some credibility.
TECHNOLOGY
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple to release new MacBook Pros with M2 chip in 2022, report says

New versions of Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro are reportedly in the works. According to a Sunday newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reported on by 9to5Mac, Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro models may feature an M2 chip, but no ProMotion or mini-LED display. Both ProMotion and mini-LEDs were featured on the display...
COMPUTERS
countryliving.com

The Best Apple Devices That Are on Sale for Presidents Day 2022

Good news alert: If you didn't snag the Apple gadget you were eyeing during holiday sales events, or (even worse) Santa didn't check it off your wish list, the next best chance to save big on Apple products is upon us. Presidents Day — a.k.a. the most underrated shopping holiday of the year — is coming up in less than a week on Monday, February 21.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro already sounds disappointing

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro was quite the showstopper – despite the notch. We were blown away by both the display and the performance of the new machine, and it's arguably one of the best laptops out there for creative pros. But if new rumours are to be believed, the same might not quite be true of its successor.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

Revive your old PC or Mac with this free download

Many computer users feel the need to keep their devices up to date with the latest hardware. After all, if you don’t have the latest components or accessories, your laptop or desktop computer might not be compatible. Tap or click here for seven laptop maintenance steps you should do regularly to keep yours happy.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The 2020 iPad 10.9 is $99 off today

There’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, but if you’re an Apple fan, or if you want to find out what the hype is all about, you’re probably searching for iPad deals. Discounts for the various models of Apple’s tablet aren’t easy to find, so you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage if you see one. You need to hurry if you want to benefit from Amazon’s offer for the 256GB version of the 10.9-inch 2020 iPad Air, which is down to $650 after a $99 reduction to its original price of $749.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy