Creston, IA

DNR Public Meetings Locations

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Creston) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources hosts a series of town hall-style meetings starting Monday in Creston.

Bryan Hayes, Southwest Iowa Fisheries Biologist, on Saturday’s KSOM DNR report says the DNR location staff will discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations and address other topics upon request.

Hayes says the public is encouraged to attend and ask questions.

DNR officials say comments collected from these public meetings are under consideration and other related comments received by the Iowa DNR before proposing hunting rules and regulations changes. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

The meeting at Creston on Monday, February 21, starts at 6:00 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Southern Prairie YMCA, at 1201 West Townline Street. The DNR will be in Council Bluffs on February 24 for another town hall-style meeting on February 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club, 531Comanche Street.

