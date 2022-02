Believe it or not, wintertime is typically the best time to buy a used convertible car. It may sound counterintuitive considering these chilly days make you want to curl up with a blanket inside as opposed to cruising with the top down in a sleek convertible. However, if you look around, you may find there are some great convertible deals to be had right now. Here are five of the best convertible cars that you can currently buy for under $10,000.

