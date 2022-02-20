ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch: Western United star Garuccio scores stunning scorpion kick in A-League win over Sydney Wanderers

goal.com
 2 days ago

The left-back scored a brace in front of his own fans, the second of which will no doubt stand as a goal of the season contender. Ben Garuccio scored a stunning scorpion...

www.goal.com

The Independent

Is Leeds vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United face old rivals Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon, in the first top-flight fixture between the teams in front of fans at Elland Roads since 2004.Leeds had their first season back in the Premier League last season but played the majority of their matches behind closed doors, including the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last April. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were thrashed 5-1 at Old Trafford on the opening day of this season and have struggled at times this campaign, leading to questions over the manager’s future at the club. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action...
The Associated Press

Marseille loses at home in race for 2nd spot after Nice wins

PARIS (AP) — Marseille dropped points in the chase for second place in the French league after losing 2-0 at home to struggling Clermont on Sunday. Second spot seals automatic entry into the Champions League next season, but Marseille’s defeat leaves it just one point ahead of third-place Nice and still 13 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.
ESPN

England held to draw in close-fought battle vs. Spain in Arnold Clark Cup

England were held to a 0-0 draw against Spain in their second match of the Arnold Clark Cup on Sunday and remain unbeaten since the arrival of manager Sarina Wiegman. Spain, led by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, dominated possession for large spells of the match, but neither side were able to break down the other at Carrow Road, with just five shots on target during a closely contested affair.
Daily Mail

Andy Murray warns vaccine rebel Novak Djokovic that he has to accept 'consequences to the decisions he has made'... but the Scot believes it is BAD for tennis if the world No 1 is kept away from remaining Grand Slams after his Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic must face the 'consequences' of his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid even if it bad for the sport of tennis, Andy Murray said. Eighty days after his last official match, Djokovic returned to action on Monday night in Dubai where he routinely dispatched Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3.
Ben Garuccio
The Independent

Alexander Zverev and Jenson Brooksby play out latest ever finish to pro match

Alexander Zverev and Jenson Brooksby created history in Acapulco as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time.The German second seed claimed a 3-6 7-6 (10) 6-2 victory in the best part of three and half hours, eclipsing the 2008 Australian Open match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis, which finished at 4.34am.A late conclusion was always on the cards as the match did not start until 1.30am but, when Amercian Brooksby won the first set in 43 minutes, bedtime appeared relatively close.However, it was a...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE: Tennis result in Dubai plus Andy Murray score

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to tennis in his first match since being deported from Australia as the men’s world No 1 defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.Djokovic, who was cheered on by a supportive crowd in Dubai, made light work of the 19-year-old Musetti to seal a 6-3 6-3 win in what was his first match in three months following the controversy that surrounded his Covid-19 vaccination status at the Australian Open last month.The Serbian missed the opening grand slam of the year amid a battle in the Australian courts over his...
ESPN

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City graze past SC East Bengal to make top-four return

Defending champions Mumbai City FC went back into contention for a semi-final spot with a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. A solitary goal by Bipin Singh (51') was the difference, whose individual brilliance helped Des...
BBC

England 0-0 Spain: Lionesses maintain unbeaten run in tense draw with Spain

England maintained their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman as they shared a goalless draw with an in-form Spanish side in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Lionesses, who drew 1-1 with Canada on Thursday, hit the post through substitute Lauren Hemp in the second half and went close via Jordan Nobbs.
BBC

West Indies v England 2022: Hosts name squad for first Test

West Indies have dropped batter Shai Hope and all-rounder Roston Chase but recalled opener John Campbell for the first Test against England next month. Uncapped fast bowler Anderson Phillip, 25, has been named in the 13-man squad, with Shannon Gabriel, 33, ruled out because of a hamstring injury. The opening...
90min.com

Bengaluru edge past Odisha, reach fifth to keep semis hopes alive

Bengaluru FC had to come from behind to defeat Odisha FC by a 2-1 scoreline in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The result keeps the Blues in the hunt for a semi-finals spot as they rise to fifth with 26 points, one behind fourth-placed Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, a third winless outing causes OFC’s semi-final ambitions to suffer a huge blow.
BBC

Scottish Premiership clubs to discuss VAR, with vote before end of season

Scottish Premiership clubs will hold a meeting on Monday lunchtime where the cost of introducing VAR will discussed. Clubs have been told the cost to each top-flight outfit will be in the region of £80,000-£100,000 per season. For VAR to be introduced, all 42 SPFL clubs will be...
Tennis World Usa

ATP Rio 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Schwartzman's HIGHLIGHTS

Carlos Alcaraz is even more in history. The very young Spanish tennis player has set one of the first records of what promises to be an extraordinary career, becoming the youngest player to win an ATP 500 tournament since this record was established. The Spaniard also reaches his Best Ranking...
BBC

Scottish Curling Championships on BBC Sport website/app & iPlayer

The BBC will show live coverage of this week's Scottish Curling Championships online and on iPlayer. The men's and women's events take place at the Dumfries Ice Bowl from 21-27 February and the final three days will be broadcast. That includes the men's and women's matches on Friday, the third...
