Watch: Western United star Garuccio scores stunning scorpion kick in A-League win over Sydney Wanderers

Manchester United face old rivals Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon, in the first top-flight fixture between the teams in front of fans at Elland Roads since 2004.Leeds had their first season back in the Premier League last season but played the majority of their matches behind closed doors, including the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last April. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were thrashed 5-1 at Old Trafford on the opening day of this season and have struggled at times this campaign, leading to questions over the manager’s future at the club. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO