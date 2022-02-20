5 Protein Bowl Recipes Doctors Swear By To Shrink Your Waistline Over 50

Shutterstock

Getting enough protein in your diet is essential for achieving healthy weight loss and muscle growth, and if you’ve been working hard in the gym the best way to see real results is by increasing your protein intake. Drinking protein shakes and eating more meat is perhaps the easiest way to do this, but there’s nothing particularly exciting about eating lightly seasoned chicken that will encourage you to stick to a healthy diet in the long term.

To help you achieve your weight loss goals and promote the idea that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring, we rounded up five delicious protein bowl recipes to try this week that will keep you full, satisfied and energized so you can feel great in your body.

Honey Sriracha Ground Chicken Protein Bowls

Chicken is often included in weight loss diets for a reason: it’s a great source of protein that’s relatively low in calories and fat. This ground chicken bowl paired with broccoli hits your major macronutrient groups while dressed up with a honey sriracha sauce that will taste amazing and come together in around 20 minutes for a quick and easy meal to fuel your day.

Ingredients: Olive oil, broccoli florets, ground chicken, sweet chili sauce, honey, sriracha, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, garlic powder, ground ginger, sesame seeds, green onion

Sweet Potato Chickpea Buddha Bowl

Following a plant based diet can make it particularly difficult to consume enough protein throughout the day, but eating plenty of beans and legumes will help to increase your intake while also keeping you full for longer with a healthy serving of fiber. This colorful veggie bowl is packed with nutrients to promote weight loss without depriving your body of what it needs, and roasted crispy chickpeas act as the ideal protein source for this savory dish.

Ingredients: Quinoa, kale, avocado, red onion, lemon tahini dressing, chickpeas, olive oil, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, salt, sweet potatoes, nutritional yeast

Latin Nourish Bowl

Another vegan recipe packed with beans and soy, this dish is loaded with flavor and will easily satisfy your cravings for authentic Mexican food without eating meat. This recipe is easily dressed up with a variety of toppings like corn, avocado and rice which are rich in nutrients and will increase satiety for a meal that will wean you off unnecessary snacking as you work to lose weight.

Ingredients: Soy curls, white vinegar, hot water, vegetable bouillon, cornstarch, sazon, adobo, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin, coriander, olive oil, soy sauce, salt and pepper, lime juice

Chipotle Chicken Zoodle Bowl

This low-carb, high-protein bowl is perfect for days when you’re looking for a meal that won’t sit too heavily in your stomach but will still satisfy your cravings for a savory dish that is rich in flavor. Zucchini noodles are an excellent way to integrate more veggies into your diet, and chicken is one of the best sources of lean protein to help promote healthy weight loss.

Ingredients: Chicken breast, chipotle vinaigrette, avocado salsa, olive oil, zucchini

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

Salmon is one of the best fish to eat regularly as a source of vitamin B and protein, and this teriyaki recipe is sure to hit the spot without splurging on takeout. With edamame as an added form of protein to help further bulk up the meal, this dish is ideal for when you’re looking to pamper yourself with your cooking and enjoy a dinner with a little extra effort.

Ingredients: Salmon filets, rice, rice vinegar, salt, honey, brown sugar, tamari, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, sriracha, scallions, sesame seeds, edamame, avocado