U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken says 'America First' message resonating with Ohio voters

U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken says she believes the message of "America First" is resonating with Ohioans ahead of the May 3 Republican Party primary election.

"I'm really very pleased with where we are in this race for the U.S. Senate," Timken said Friday during a brief stop in Marion on her way to meet with local agriculture leaders at a roundtable event in New Bloomington. "We've got great momentum. My message is resonating with people. They know me as the true America First grassroots candidate."

Press were not permitted into the roundtable meeting.

Timken, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, is one of seven candidates running in the GOP primary for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman, who announced last year that he would not seek another term in office.

The other Republican Party candidates are state Sen. Matt Dolan, Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Treasurer and U.S. Rep. Josh Mandel, Delaware County businessman Neil Patel, Dublin entrepreneur Mark Pukita, and lawyer, venture capitalist, and author J.D. Vance.

In the most recent poll of the GOP Senate race conducted by the Trafalgar Group, Timken (at 9.8%) stands fifth behind Mandel (21.4%), Gibbons (16.4%), Vance (14.3%), and Dolan (10.2%). According to the poll results, 25% of respondents were undecided. The poll featured responses from 1,085 people who identified themselves as "likely 2022 GOP primary voters."

Portman gave his endorsement to Timken on Feb. 16, which she termed as "a great shot in the arm" for her campaign.

"I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families. Jane is smart and hard working, and understands the needs of Ohioans. I believe Ohioans would be proud to have her representing us in the United States Senate," Portman stated a Facebook posting announcing the endorsement.

"She has a record of success, including working tirelessly for years to support Republicans at every level. She led the effort as Ohio Republican Party chair to elect Republicans to all statewide constitutional offices in 2018, and to win Ohio by 8 points for President Trump in 2020," Portman added. "I am confident in her ability to win both the primary and the general elections, ensuring that this Senate seat remains Republican with a 50-50 Senate, and so much at stake."

Gibbons and Vance have also received backing from sitting U.S. Senators. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has endorsed Gibbons and Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri has endorsed Vance.

While former President Donald Trump has not yet endorsed any candidates in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, Timken said he previously supported her selection as chair of the Ohio Republican Party. She said that due to Trump being a polarizing figure for some in the GOP, she faced the task of uniting the party at the state level.

"As soon as I became chair, I realized that I needed to bring people together," Timken said. "We had new Republicans that came into the party because of President Trump. We had some that drifted away. I successfully unified the party when I became chair, and so I have a real understanding of building a broad base and coalition of support. And that's what I've been working on since I announced this campaign.

"That's why we're here in Marion County talking to the ag community. That's another coalition that we've built."

Timken said she's also focused on "back the blue" rallies, trying to build support among law enforcement leaders across the state. She has also initiated what she calls "Parents First" tours.

"This is something we started almost a year ago, because I was listening to parents and they were saying 'Our kids are falling further and further behind and we're fed up with the indoctrination of our children,'" Timken said. "Their eyes were really opened through the pandemic and virtual learning because they were watching what their kids were being fed. Now that they're back in school, (parents) are frustrated with the Covid protocols and the mask mandates for kids. I think people have had enough."

Timken said she believes Republicans can realize significant gains in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in the November general election due in large part to current economic climate in the country.

"Quite frankly, what spurs me to run for the Senate, is what the Democrats have been doing to this country the last year," Timken said. "The Democrats are creating real headwinds to economic prosperity in this country. They are spending trillions upon trillions of dollars, causing inflation. We saw that inflation is 7.5%. This is unsustainable for families.

"We need to stop the Democrats from their spending, from their outrageous regulatory environment that's harming our farmers, our business opportunities. That's why I'm going to go to the Senate and fight back against this."

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio. That field includes Columbus attorney and community activist Morgan Harper, Columbus business owner Traci Johnson, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

Other declared candidates include Libertarian Party member Dominic LaCavera, Shawn Mousourakis of the Veterans Party of America Party, and independents Eric Meiring, Samuel Ronan, and Chad Taylor.