It’s a good job Manchester City had the title wrapped up weeks ago, otherwise this might have had them fidgeting nervously. Oh. Pep Guardiola has been stressing that the so-called procession was actually no such thing — pointing at Liverpool’s game in hand against Leeds on Wednesday — and very few were listening. Well, the lead could be cut to three points in midweek. Then we have a real title race, but didn’t that always exist? Jurgen Klopp will have certainly thought so; anything less would be unusually defeatist.

