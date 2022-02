- Pothole complaints: 2.3 for every 1,000 km of road Interstate 40 runs through Oklahoma, which has been cited as one of the 10 most hazardous roads in the United States. But it’s not just along this corridor that potholes are a problem. The Oklahoma communities of Yukon and Piedmont have been up in arms about potholes for some time. In one Yukon suburb, an anonymous citizen made clear how he thinks potholes are affecting his community.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO