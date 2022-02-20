ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MN Duluth MN Zone Forecast

 2 days ago

————— 972 FPUS53 KDLH 201808. Zone Forecasts for Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH. .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph....

WDIO-TV

Snow and strong winds linger Tuesday

Travel remains difficult today as yesterday's system continues to affect the Northland. The overnight period brought a break from accumulation for the most part, but steady and at times heavy snow returns in the morning and lingers through the day. The greatest additional accumulation after 7 a.m. will be found...
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Dangerous Cold To Follow 2nd Round Of Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MORE CERTAIN – Heavy, widespread snowfall Tuesday, 3 to 6 inches expected – Snow-covered roads impacting traffic – Winds lowing north-by-northeast between 10-20 mph – Overnight will be dangerously cold, with wind chill factors as frigid as 50 below in northern Minnesota LESS CERTAIN – Exact storm totals – How long the flurries linger for additional accumulation MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Widespread snowfall swept across Minnesota Tuesday, the second round of a winter storm that already dropped several inches Monday in central Minnesota. The two-day event has left some communities with well over...
WDIO-TV

Event, business cancellations due to winter storm

The winter storm affecting the Northland Monday and Tuesday has caused some cancellations or closures of events and businesses. This list will be updated as additional closures or cancellations happen. If you would like your event added to the list, please email news@wdio.com. For School Closing information, visit SCHOOL ALERT.
Bring Me The News

Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities, central MN ahead of snow

A winter storm watch has been issued for a swath of central Minnesota that includes most of the Twin Cities metro ahead of heavy snow that's expected to arrive Sunday night. Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, and Washington counties are included in the warning, as is Stearns County (St. Cloud) in central Minnesota and Stevens County (Morris) in West Central Minnesota.
MIX 94.9

Snowfall Totals in Central Minnesota from Monday

UNDATED -- Central Minnesota saw the most snow from Monday's first wave of snow. Some of the top snow totals according to the National Weather Service:. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, the National Weather Service says Waite Park officially had 1.3 inches of snow. St. Cloud has officially...
WDIO-TV

Duluth declares snow emergency

The City of Duluth has declared a snow emergency, which will take effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. A snow emergency means residents may not park on designated snow emergency routes, giving city snowplows room to clear both sides of the road overnight. Vehicles remaining on snow emergency routes after 9 p.m. may be ticketed or towed.
FOX 21 Online

Snow Squall Warning Issued For 1st Time Since 2020

DULUTH, Minn.- Experts say it was quick, but after almost blizzard-like conditions a snow squall Friday afternoon brought with it a blast of arctic air which made some roads a bit icy. “You can imagine if you’re just driving along and all of a sudden you have this just really...
FOX 21 Online

Busy Snow Plows in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The snow keeps coming down and it’s keeping the plows busy. Plow trucks were sent out early Monday morning, getting a jump on the storm. Per the city’s snow and ice policy, the focus has been on clearing main streets and will continue to be until the snow ceases.
WDIO-TV

MnDOT is experimenting with other alternatives for snowy roads in Duluth

When it comes to those snowy and icy roads, salt can do the job of helping melt away the snow. Salt is made up of sodium chloride. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is experimenting with some different ice alternatives that are showing some promise. Plus it is supposed to be a lot less corrosive on vehicle metal.
